Vermont official calls for sustained election security money

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says states have made great progress in protecting their election systems, but they need more help.

The recent death of a bill in Congress that would have bolstered election security systems puts more pressure on states to prevent cyberattacks from Russia. Condos, a Democrat, says there is an ongoing debate among his colleagues about what role the federal government should play in helping ensure elections remain secure. Condos said communication has improved among state, local and federal officials, but states also need sustainable funding, not a lump sum of money every 10 years or so.

Last August, Vermont's election security system blocked two intrusion attempts into its online voter registration database. Federal officials later traced the attempts to addresses that originated in Russia.