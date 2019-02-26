Vermont officials taking comments Tuesday on electric vehicles

Vermont environmental officials are taking public comments Tuesday about the future of electric vehicles.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore is hosting the meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dewey Building at 1 National Life Drive in Montpelier.

Officials will be talking about the state's plan to invest $2.4 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as Gov. Phil Scott's EV incentive, which would provide $1.5 million in rebates to purchase or lease new or used EVs.