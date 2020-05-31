Vermont officials warn of Emerald Ash Borer season

Vermont officials warn that we are entering Emerald Ash Borer season.

The pests take flight June first through September.

The destructive, invasive adult beetle has been identified in several Vermont towns and is expected to continue to move across the state, likely killing most ash trees in its path.

Officials say Leave firewood at home when you go camping and purchase firewood at or near your campsite instead.

Know the source of your firewood and ask your supplier to confirm they have not moved untreated ash out of an infested area.

