Scott to provide COVID-19 update as visitor restrictions loosen

Starting Wednesday, Vermont is opening its borders to more travelers without the mandate to quarantine.

Gov. Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier.

People from low risk counties can travel to the state and not be required to stay inside for 14 days. Now, 260 counties are included -- about 19 million people -- ranging from Maine to Virginia to Ohio. State officials are optimistic more will be added to the travel map in the coming weeks.

Lawmakers last week approved $576 million in federal stimulus money before adjourning the session until August to deal with budgetary issues. Scott said he expects to sign the measure by Wednesday, along with over a dozen other bills he is reviewing.

