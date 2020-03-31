Vermont orders stores to stop in-person sales of nonessential items

Vermont is cracking down on big-box retailers selling nonessential goods.

The state is ordering places like Walmart, Costco and Target to stop in-store sales of arts and crafts, beauty products, carpet and flooring, clothing, electronics and more. They must restrict access to these items by removing them from the floor or closing aisles.

The state admits the variety of products in these stores attracts customers, that's why they are restricting what you can buy so you will stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.