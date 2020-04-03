Vermont organization works to feed the homeless during coronavirus pandemic

A local organization is trying to help the homeless population stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, by feeding them.

The state's Economic Services Division is housing the homeless population in hotels during the coronavirus outbreak but that only addresses one of two basic needs: shelter and food.

Feeding Chittenden is now distributing groceries Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to more than one thousand people a week -- and has transitioned its soup kitchen serving 60 people daily to a take-out dining program. It's also delivering 200 meals to individual houses every month. To cover the extra costs in gas, cleaning supplies, and carryout containers, the organization now has a 150-thousand dollar fundraising goal.

