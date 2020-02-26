Vermont patients to be automatically enrolled in health record database

Starting March 1, Vermonters will be automatically enrolled in the Vermont Health Information Exchange (VHIE), allowing doctors across the state to access their medical records when needed.

"In the past, individuals would have had to opt-in and only about 50% of Vermonters had gone to a health care provider had been asked," said Jenney Samuelson, the deputy commissioner for the Department of Vermont Health Access. "The majority of Vermonters would want their health information available."

According to Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL), which manages VHIE, most Vermonters have health information in the exchange and more than 2,000 health care professionals are enrolled in the provider portal to view patient health information.

"[Some patients] assume that you have access to a lot of their records," said Dr. Julie Lin, a Vermont dermatologist who uses VHIE. "And when we tell them, 'No, I have nothing, I know nothing about you, you need to tell me all over again,' they're actually frustrated sometimes."

Dr. Lin says having patients be automatically enrolled will be beneficial for the patient and provider.

"It's hard to make a medical decision out of the vacuum," says Dr. Lin. "So if you don't have all the patient's past medical history, their medications, their allergies, active medical issues you're going through, you might not make the appropriate decision."

Patients can opt-out of the exchange. They can either go to vthealthinfo.com and fill out a form or mail it. They can also call the Vermont Health Information Exchange Hotline at 1-888-980-1243. If you would like your information shared between your doctors, you don't have to do anything.

The Health Care Advocate, a resource that is independent of the Health Information Exchange, is also available to answer questions through their helpline at 1-800-917-7787.