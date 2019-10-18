Vermont pilot shares lessons learned in flight

A Vermont native and pilot's new book shares funny stories and valuable lessons from his 40 years flying all over the world, including in the Champlain Valley.

Adam Alpert's new book is called "We Have a No Crash Policy!"

Reporter Celine McArthur: How hard was it to publish?

Adam Alpert: If you really want to have the experience of rejection, write a book and try to get it published.

That may not immediately sound inspiring, but Alpert did get his book published.

Many of the lessons shared in the book are about how to get your relationships off the ground and keep them from crashing.

"For those guys who think the damsels are really looking to be rescued, the truth of the matter is they don't want to be put in danger in the first place," Alpert said.

