Vermont plastic bag ban July 1; some states delay amid virus

Vermont is moving ahead with its ban on single-use plastic bags on July 1, while some other states postponed theirs out of fears of spreading the coronavirus with reusable bags.

The state says reusable bags can be used safely and are not any more of a risk than other surfaces customers and employees come in contact with.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker banned shoppers from bringing in reusable bags and also lifted the ban on plastic bags stores can offer amid the pandemic. Maine has postponed its ban, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state was not ready to return to reusable bags.

