Vermont police department lays off K-9 officer

A Vermont village has voted to eliminate the position of a K-9 officer for budgetary concerns.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees voted 3-2 Tuesday to lay off the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Caesar.

Trustee James McAuliffe says that the dog is too large of a commitment for a village of 3,000 people.

Acting Police Chief David Bemis contested that the department had raised money from the community to cover veterinarian care and food.

Officials could not immediately confirm how much money was raised. Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison later confirmed that over $10,000 had been donated for Caesar since 2014.

