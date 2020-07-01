Vermont police help search for missing kayaker from Quebec

Vermont State Police are helping to search Lake Champlain for a missing kayaker from Quebec.

Police say Laurent Messier, 79, of St-Armand, Quebec, was reported missing by his wife around 8 p.m. Monday.

He had left his lakefront home around 2:30 p.m. that day and planned to kayak to Venise-en-Quebec.

His empty kayak was spotted by crews in a helicopter around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Gander Bay in Vermont near the mouth of the Missisquoi River.

He's described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow life jacket and blue swimsuit.

