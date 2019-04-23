Vermont police investigating burglary spree

Police are investigating a burglary spree in the Rutland area.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, Vermont State Police were dispatched to burglaries at four businesses on Route 100 in Pittsfield. The burglars hit the Swiss Farm Market, the Original General Store, the CV Oil Company and Colton Enterprises.

At the same time, troopers were also called to two other burglaries nearby. One was at the Killington Deli on Route 4 in Killington; the other was at the Sunoco Gas Station on Business Route 4 in West Rutland.

Investigators believe the burglaries are all related and they say the culprits made off with hundreds of dollars, cigarettes, a laptop and copper piping.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101.