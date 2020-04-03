Police: Suspicious fire destroyed West Burke home

Vermont police say a suspicious fire destroyed an unoccupied home in West Burke.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the School Street home early Thursday. The structure, which was being demolished, had been damaged by an earlier fire and there was no electricity in the building.

Firefighters made no attempt to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

