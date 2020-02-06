Vermont police searching for convicted killer who fled furlough

Police in Vermont are searching for a convicted killer who took off from furlough just a month after he was released from prison.

Vermont State Police say William Wheelock, 55, cut off his electronic monitoring device on Wednesday and took off.

He had been living in transitional housing in Bellows Falls after being released from prison just last month.

Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 21-99 years in prison.

Wheelock was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday getting into a dark-colored SUV at the Penguin Mart in Bellows Falls. Police say it may have been a newer model Nissan Rogue with Vermont plates.

Wheelock is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 lbs. He has blue eyes and thinning gray hair. And he has "666" tattooed on his left eyelid.

Police warn people not to approach Wheelock. They say if you see him, call your local police or Vermont State Police.

We first learned police were looking for Wheelock Wednesday night but Bellows Falls police could not tell us why and referred us to the Department of Corrections. Thursday, Vermont State Police released more details.