Vermont police seek owners of items from thefts, burglaries

Vermont State Police are looking for the owners of items recovered from numerous thefts and burglaries in 2016 and 2017 in southeastern Vermont.

Police said Tuesday that the items include assorted small and large tools, building materials, electronics and various household items.

The property was recovered during investigations of the thefts and burglaries in Windham and Windsor counties.

Police say anyone wishing to claim property or describe items they are missing is asked to contact the Vermont State Police evidence officer in Westminster.

