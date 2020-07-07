Vermont principal files wrongful termination suit

A Vermont principal has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit after she was placed on paid leave for her social media posts.

The lawsuit alleges the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union and Mount Ascutney School Board damaged Tiffany Riley's reputation after she was told she could no longer lead the school.

But the district says Riley was never fired, therefore it has not acted improperly or violated Riley's rights.

In posts last month, Riley wrote that she supports the Black Lives Matter Movement but said people should not be made to feel they have to choose the Black race over the human race. The posts were perceived as offensive by some, including members of the school board.

Riley was placed on paid leave and told she will "no longer lead our school." The lawsuit claims wrongful termination and seeks unspecified damages.

"Tiffany strongly supports the Black Lives Matter issues and principles. She has been a leader in equity education and trying to provide that leadership in the school district. She had a point of view that was not heard," said Bill Meub, Riley's attorney. "She has been wronged and we need to be able to correct the wrong that has occurred and to be able to create some dialog and discussion about what I consider one of the most important issues we have, our freedom of speech."

Riley and the Board met Monday afternoon in executive session.

The board extended Riley's contract another two years just before the controversy.

Pietro Lynn, the lawyer representing the district, tells us the district is considering how to proceed.