The state of Vermont says a bed bug infestation at the St. Johnsbury prison is all cleaned up.

The Corrections Department says several inmates reported seeing bed bugs and staff confirmed the infestation two weeks ago.

Forty-five inmates temporarily moved to the Springfield prison and another dozen moved to another wing of the St. Johnsbury facility.

The state said on Wednesday that the bed bugs are gone and all inmates will be returning to St. Johnsbury.