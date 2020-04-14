Vermont prison inmate with virus asks judge to release him

A Vermont inmate who has COVID-19 while awaiting trial is asking a federal judge to order his release or an emergency hearing on his case.

In court documents, Randy Sheltra's attorney argues the prison isn't equipped to treat inmates who have the virus or to prevent its spread.

Court records show Magistrate Judge John Conroy asked prosecutors to respond to Sheltra’s request by Wednesday.

Prosecutors didn't return an email seeking comment.

Sheltra pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he tried to entice a minor for unlawful sexual activity.

Officials report he's at the St. Johnsbury prison.

Other inmates with COVID-19 were moved there, too.

