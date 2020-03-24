Vermont prison worker tests positive; no inmate contact

The Vermont Department of Corrections says an employee at the Newport prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state says the worker did not have contact with inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility and that no inmates have tested positive for the disease. Prison staff has cleaned the area where the staffer worked and increased messaging to staff and inmates about hand washing and hygiene.

As of Monday, the Vermont Health Department was reporting a total of 75 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and five deaths, four of which were related to a Burlington care facility.

