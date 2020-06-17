Vermont produced 2.2M gallons of maple syrup; tops again

Vermont is continuing to lead the nation in the production of maple syrup.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that Vermont produced a record 2.2 million gallons.

Vermont produced more than half of this year's syrup crop in the country.

This year's production was slightly ahead of 2019, the previous record.

It was a historic year for maple sugar makers.

Including the crop in Quebec, the 2020 season was the largest ever.

