Vermont products on display

The 6th annual Made in Vermont Marketplace is happening this weekend in Essex Junction.

Over 100 Vermont Businesses participated, in the event put on by Vermont Business Magazine. The marketplace featured jams, jellies, furniture, clothes and jewelry, all made in Vermont. Event organizers say this year's vendor spots were completely sold out. Over 4,000 visitors are expected to tour this weekend, and business owners say the experience is one of a kind.

“Vermonters are the best people in the world, and we are a Vermont made product. We are loving being here with our fellow Vermonters,” Peter Katz from Vermont Lamps said.

“Buy some products, [and] help support made in Vermont manufacturers. People [are] really working hard every day to make things happen in Vermont, keep the economy running,” said Editor of Vermont Business Magazine, Timothy McQuiston.

Discount coupons are available online. The event continues from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday.