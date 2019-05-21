Vermont program offers caregiving from home

Vermont struggles with an aging population, which means there's more people who need extra help day-to-day. A program called Vermont Comforts of Home pays Vermonters to stay home and take care of the elderly who would otherwise be in a nursing center.

The care is usually for an older person, but it's available to anyone over the age of 18.

Nadia Marin is a caregiver for David Beauregard through the program in her Hyde Park home.

They might seem like family now, but it didn't start out that way. It started in a nursing home

"You go there and you get a sense the people are cold, the place is cold," said Marin.

She and Beauregard met and hit it off from the start. She wanted to get him out of the nursing home and into hers. "I saw him very sad, without that light, you know," said Marin.

And that is why she decided to become David's caregiver. It was a job she was ready for because she's been doing respite care since 2010. The only things that are different now is that she's working from home, only taking care of one person instead of several.

"It doesn't feel strange to me. Only for the first week when you are getting to know him because you're trying to, 'Okay, I want to do this for this person so he can feel better and more at home,'" said Marin.

This program isn't just for strangers. Adult children who are taking care of their parents can now be paid as well. Marin says mostly through Medicaid, the caregiver earns stipends of about $700 for room and board and about $30,000 a year for care, all tax-free.

That also comes with a respite budget for days or weekends the care giver wants to get away.

"Here is like my family, it really is," Beauregard said.

He was in a nursing home for more than five years after his stroke and he spent those years on a wait list for home care. He says he didn't like how restrictive the facility was. "Sometimes I would refer to it as a prison," he said.

Now that he's living with Marin and her family, everyone around him sees the spark back in his eyes. "He's much better. When he's at home, he's happy," said Marin.

The director of the program says if you're interested in doing it, you don't have to be an RN. She is looking for good Vermonters looking to do good.