Vermont, New York take action to expand EV charging stations

Vermont is adding an extra $2-million in funding for electric car charging stations along highways.

The state is requesting proposals through a third round of grant funding to build fast charging stations at 11 priority spots.

DMV data shows plug-in electric vehicles in Vermont increased by 154-percent since 2016. EV's are registered in 90-percent of Vermont's towns and cities.

In New York, lawmakers are considering moving funds to pay for EV charging stations

The Department of Public Service in a new report recommends establishing a state-wide, utility-supported "Make-Ready" Program to promote responsible charging station deployment.

More than 20-thousand rebates have been approved for New Yorkers to buy electric cars. That gives people up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of a new EV.

The report recommends the Public Service Commission direct the state's major electric utilities to build the grid infrastructure needed for charging station installation.