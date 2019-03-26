Vermont ranked high in voter turnout during last year's midterms

A study of all 50 states has Vermont ranked high in voter turnout.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says the Green Mountain State is ranked 11th for people hitting the polls during last year's midterm election. That's the best ranking in the last few years.

National voter turnout was a little more than 50 percent. Vermont's turnout was nearly 56 percent.

Condos says it's important to keep tearing down barriers so eligible voters have the access they need.

The information was part of the "America Goes to the Polls" report put together by the group Nonprofit VOTE.

