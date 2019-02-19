Vermont regulators approve sale of Burlington Telecom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont's Public Utilities Commission has approved the sale of Burlington Telecom to Schurz Communications.

The Burlington City Council approved the deal back in December, going against a group of residents who said the sale should not have been approved. They argue that since the city diverted nearly $17 million to keep Burlington Telecom running, the sale should not be approved.

The company will be owned by Schurz's local affiliate, Champlain Broadband.

In a statement, Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said, in part: "Today's ruling from the Vermont Public Utilities Commission regarding Burlington Telecom (BT) is excellent news that confirms the validity of the course that we have charted as a City, and helps turn what had been a great risk to the City into an enduring success."

