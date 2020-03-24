Vermont regulators end last active petition for wind project

Utility regulators in Vermont have ended the last active petition for a major wind project in the state.

The Caledonian Record reports the Vermont Public Utilities Commission issued an order to dismiss a petition by Dairy Air Wind.

The order issued on March 13 means that Dairy Air Wind developer David Blittersdorf cannot ask the commission to reconsider the petition as it is currently.

An email was sent to the developer seeking comment.

The commission's decision comes after its taken years for the petition to get through the regulatory review process.

