Vermont reminding VW owners to make claims by March 14

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is reminding Vermonters eligible for payment as part of the VW diesel emissions case that their claims must be postmarked no later than Thursday.

Last spring the state reached a settlement with Volkswagen to resolve violations of the Vermont Consumer Protection Act. VW agreed to pay Vermont consumers $2.9 million, up to $1,000 for every qualifying vehicle.

The Vermont settlement covered certain VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles sold or leased in the state from the model years 2009 to 2016.

VW has admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to trigger certain pollution results only during testing, not during regular use. The company has paid billions of dollars in fines and penalties and one senior manager was sentenced to seven years in prison.

