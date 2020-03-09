Vermont reminding anglers to remove ice shanties

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers that their ice fishing shanties must be removed from the state's lakes and ponds before the ice weakens.

State law says shanties must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March, this year March 29, whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.

The fine for leaving ice fishing shanties in the ice can be $1,000.

