Vermont reports 9 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The Vermont Department of Health is reporting nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 1,236 cases to date.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has remained at 56 since June 18.

The Health Department reported Friday that one person was hospitalized with COVID-19 and 19 other people were hospitalized and under investigation.

The department says a total of 68,395 tests have been done and 967 people have recovered.

