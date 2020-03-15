Vermont reports additional three cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health Laboratory reported another three cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19. All three of the latest cases involve non-Vermont residents.

To date, the lab has reported four positive cases among Vermonters, and four cases among non-Vermonters.

These Vermont lab results are now considered confirmed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday informed states that they no longer need to refer to positive results as “presumptive positive,” and to consider such results as confirmed.

A male resident of Berkshire County, Massachusetts in his 70’s is receiving treatment at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

A male in his 50’s from Suffolk County, Massachusetts is self-isolating at his Windsor County, Vermont home.

The third case is a female resident of Kings County, New York in her 20’s. She is self-isolating at her family home in Chittenden County.

Vermont health officials have informed the public health agencies in Massachusetts and New York. The Health Department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patients’ travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients. They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.