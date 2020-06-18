Vermont reports first COVID-19 death since May

The Vermont Department of Health is reporting six new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, including three linked to an outbreak in Winooski.

The new cases reported Thursday raise to 86 the number of cases linked to the Winooski outbreak.

The new cases brought the statewide total of positive cases of the novel coronavirus to 1,135.

Also Thursday, the state reported the first death from COVID-19 since the end of May, bringing the statewide total to 56.

The new cases come as the state is continuing to gradually reopen.

