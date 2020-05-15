Vermont reports lowest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in US

Vermont is leading the nation in combating the coronavirus.

New data released Friday shows Vermont has the lowest growth rate of new COVID cases in the country, ahead of Montana and Hawaii. Projections show it would take 40 weeks for Vermont's cases to double -- that's far better than other Northeast states.

And DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak says even after opening parts of the economy and increasing testing, viral activity continues to decline.

"Vermonters are at the center of this success. There is no doubt that we have made many sacrifices, while at the same time adhering to public health guidance about the pandemic," Pieciak said.