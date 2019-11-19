Vt. requests fed assessment of private property damage from Halloween storm

Vermont Emergency Management officials are asking the federal government to assess private property damaged during the Halloween Storm to see if Vermont can quality for a disaster declaration.

The assessment will be in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans Counties. As of Monday more than 320 Vermont homeowners and renters reported damage to their properties.

Factors that decide if a state qualifies for an IA disaster declaration include the state's financial capacity to help survivors, the total cost of uninsured and underinsured private losses, the impact to community infrastructure, the population profile of the disaster area, unemployment and casualties.

