Itching to eat outside? Outdoor dining at Vermont restaurants starts Friday night!

Here are the rules:

-You must call ahead.

-Tables must be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart.

-Members of only two households and a total of 10 people may be seated at the same table.

-Disposable menus are required.

-Operators must maintain a log of customers and their contact information for 30 days in the event contact tracing is required.

