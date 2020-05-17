Vermont retailers set to open Monday with restrictions

Retailers across Vermont are allowed to re-open for in-person business starting Monday.

All employees will need to wear face covering and maintain a distance of 6 feet between each other, and customers. Buisnesses should ensure customers also keep a 6 foot distance between each other as well.

Stores will also be required to stay under 25% of their maximum legal capacity,

Governor Scott says customers are encouraged to wear masks, but it isn't required. Businesses may require customers or clients to wear masks.