Vermont roads are flooded and closed

As of 6:45 a.m. VTtrans is reporting the following flooding problems:

VT-100 in Weston village is closed due to flooded roadway. Please seek alternate routes.

US-7 in Rutland Town, beginning at the junction of Post Rd., is closed due to flooding. Please seek alternate routes and drive carefully.

VT-100 approximately 1 mile North of Rochester Village is closed due to flooding.

VT-107 in Stockbridge will be closed beginning at the junction of RT-12 due to flooding. Please seek alternate routes.

US-4 BUS in Rutland, in the area of Price Chopper, is CLOSED due to high water in the roadway. Please seek alternate routes and drive safe!

