Ferrisburgh residents are remembering a local celebrity: Oliver the camel.

Driving along Route 7, you probably wouldn't expect to see a camel by the roadside, but Ollie greeted travelers along the road for the better part of 20 years.

He was a Bactrian camel with two humps.

WCAX News got a number of calls Thursday from locals who are sad that they've seen Oliver for the last time. Oliver, you will be missed.