Vermont scaling back efforts to track out-of-staters

The state is scaling back its efforts to see if out-of-staters are coming to Vermont.

We first told you four weeks ago that Vermont sent VTrans and DMV employees to almost 30 points of entry to the state to watch cars and trucks as they come in.

The governor called it a fact-finding mission and said the state was not writing down plate numbers.

Part of the reason for the research was the concern people would bring disease into Vermont.

We now know that happened.

Monday, the health commissioner was asked about high numbers in Wilmington, Stowe and Woodstock.

"We're quite aware that there have been out-of-state people who have come into Vermont and been diagnosed shortly after arriving," Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. "That's a part of the reality of a virus. Showing, no borders, what percentage of that number of cases is hard to tell."

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott went on to say the monitoring is a useful tool as he considers how to reopen the economy and whether certain steps will draw people to Vermont from hot spots.