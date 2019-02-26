Vermont school district considers budget increase

A Vermont school district is looking at a 5 percent increase in its school budget for next year.

School Board Finance Committee Chair Andy Richards-Peele says $295,000 is attributed to contractual salary increases, while $150,000 will go toward health insurance premiums which rose 11.8 percent. The Rutland Herald reports the budget for the Mill River Unified Union School District is being built with a salary contingency as 2020 teacher contract negotiations are ongoing.

The school board is asking voters to approve a tax-neutral performance contract bond for $2.3 million for energy efficiency upgrades to the district, including replacement of the school's heating and ventilation system.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/26/2019 12:29:26 AM (GMT -5:00)