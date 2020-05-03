Vermont school district eliminates 36 teaching assistants

The school superintendent for Vermont's Windham Northeast Supervisory Union said he has terminated 39 out of 84 teaching assistants known as paraprofessionals for the 2020-2021 school year. The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the staff cuts are in response to the financial shortfalls the state is expecting from the coronavirus outbreak and the high ratio of paraprofessionals to students. The supervisory union is made up schools in Bellows Falls, Grafton, Saxtons River and Westminster.

