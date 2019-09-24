Vermont school safety task force to send recommendations to governor

A state task force that has been looking into ways to improve safety in Vermont schools is taking a close look at monitoring social media.

The Vermont Community Violence Prevention Task Force has hosted several events over the year. Out of the major topics, prevention efforts include looking into analyzing students' social media conversations and public postings for potential or planned violence against their school.

"When we look and analyze these past tragic and traumatic incidents somebody usually tells someone something about these impending things that are going to happen and if we had put the pieces together maybe, just maybe we could've successfully stopped those things before they took place," said Rob Evans, the Vermont school safety liaison officer.

The task force has a list of recommendations following its year of meetings that now heads to Governor Phil Scott for review.