Vermont schools expected to reopen in fall

Vermont schools are expected to reopen this fall.

Education Secretary Dan French said the goal is to have students and teachers back for in-person learning, but they are also planning for remote learning to continue in case that's needed.

The state is still working to figure out what changes schools would have to make to accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions.

But French indicated some school campuses might be able to reopen this summer for activities or staff training.

However, traditional graduation ceremonies this spring are out.

"It is a disappointment to the students, certainly. I don't think anyone could have imagined a spring semester like this for your senior year. It's also a disappointment for communities. And so many of our graduations are communitywide celebrations. So, certainly, my heart goes out to those students," French said.

French urged schools to get creative to celebrate graduates.

He said in-person graduations will be consistent with the state's guidelines for in-person gatherings. Right now, that's 10 people or fewer, but that could change depending on what the state's data shows between now and June.