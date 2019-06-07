Vermont schools making major disaster preparedness upgrades

Following recent school shooting around the country, and last year's scare in Fair Haven, a massive effort is underway in Vermont to keep your kids safe at school.

Last year the state spent $4 million dollars at 239 schools on 560 separate projects. Things like adding surveillance cameras, new locks and doors, and new window shades that make it more difficult for people to see inside. In addition to physical changes, schools are working on creating a plan for when the unexpected happens.

"If there is not a decisive plan and protocol, I wouldn't feel safe for him being at school," said Scarlett Duncan, whose son, Cosmo, goes to Edmunds Middle School in Burlington. She believes after violence in schools across the country, students just want to feel safe. "If they understand these safety plans they feel better."

After an alleged school shooting plot was thwarted at Fair Haven Union High School in 2018, Governor Phil Scott wanted to ensure Vermont schools were prepared and had up to date security systems. "We have to be vigilant and make sure that if you see something, say something," Scott said at the time.

Law enforcement evaluated 95 percent of schools in Vermont last year. Now, almost $700,000 from a Department of Homeland Security grant will help schools with emergency preparedness.

"It's really an ability to prioritize those who need the most assistance," said Dan Pascale with the Burlington-based security consulting firm Margolis Healy. They were recently awarded a state contract to develop training and plans for schools. As part of phase one, Margolis Healy sent out surveys to Vermont's public and independent schools to identify ones that have the greatest needs.

"Some of Vermont's schools are amongst some of the most prepared I've worked with across the country," Pascale said.

Margolis Healy will then run workshops on emergency operation plans. Emergency scenarios run the gamut from school shootings to flu outbreaks. "That's the training in getting faculty and staff members to know what to do, what their options are based on situational awareness and how they should respond when they have to," Pascale said. He says while many institutions across the country are developing safety plans, Vermont is leading the way. "Vermont is taking a holistic approach. The state is not only unique in of itself, but it allows them to set the bar to understand what the baseline needs to be and go out and achieve it."

Those surveys sent out to schools were due back Friday, so it's too early to say schools will be selected to develop emergency plans. Officials say even for those that don't make the list, trainings will be open to all school administrators.

