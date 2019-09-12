Vermont schools partner with businesses to train workers

State and tech schools in Vermont are partnering with businesses to fill jobs.

This past summer, the Community College of Vermont partnered with Workforce Opportunity Solutions to help underserved youth and veterans get jobs.

CCV also launched a workforce opportunity program where people can earn money while they're going to classes.

State schools are also partnering with GlobalFoundries, GW Plastics and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

Leaders say these new programs are critical to the future of Vermont's workforce.

"Together we focus on trades, training apprenticeships and returnships, and nondegree programs, even focus each and every one of them providing tools to pursue a good job and career opportunities," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor also says programs like these help Vermont retain its low unemployment rate of 2.1 percent.