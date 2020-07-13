Vermont schools receive $120K in grants

Thirty-four public schools are receiving grants from the Vermont Community Foundation and the Barr Foundation.

Some $120,000 is being awarded to public schools chosen by the Vermont Principals' Association.

The schools applying needed to prioritize food, mental health or access to learning for students.

The selection panel also considered the need within the school based on positive outcomes and the number of students on free and reduced lunch.

One-hundred-and-fifty-three schools applied for the minigrants.

One of the 34 chosen schools is Northwest Primary School in Rutland. School Principal Loren Pepe says the $3,000 they were awarded will bring about 600 new books into the kindergarten classrooms' libraries.

"We feel very fortunate. We are thrilled to get more books. We are working on our literacy program and we want our children to experience great joy when they are reading, bring perspective, develop empathy and feel confident when they're reading. So the more books we have, the better," Pepe said.

A third round of emergency grants will be rewarded totaling $65,000.