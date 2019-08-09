Vermont seeing a banner year for monarch butterflies

You might have noticed more monarch butterflies in your backyard this year. Turns out it's been a great year for the pretty pollinators. Our Cat Viglienzoni headed out into the fields to find out why.

"AH! I found one! A little guy!" Kent McFarland said.

If you're going to pick someone to go chase butterflies with, pick someone as enthusiastic as Kent McFarland of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

"Oh and guess what? This is a bonus! We got an egg!" McFarland said. "It's like a little gem if you get real close."

He showed us the little circles on milkweed leaves that let you know a monarch caterpillar hatched and munched there. A plant he found in the King Farm fields in Woodstock is full of them.

"That is an awesome plant!" he said. "One egg, three larvae, two adults. All right, now we're cooking, let's look at some more!"

It's fun. But that's not the only reason the conservation biologist spends his Friday morning and afternoon looking under leaves for little signs of life. He's been tracking monarch numbers in Vermont for years.

"This is probably the best year I've seen for monarchs in 20 years," he said. "It's incredible this year."

McFarland says part of that is likely due to the weather. It didn't start promising-- with a cold, wet spring.

"I was pretty worried that it was going to be horrible for monarchs or other butterflies," McFarland admitted. "But then suddenly summer hit us and it's been great."

He guesses warm, dry weather and a good milkweed crop are behind the banner butterfly year.

The ones growing and emerging from their chrysalises now are destined for Mexico. Six years ago, butterfly populations overwintering there were dangerously low.

"So it was down to a critical level where we thought maybe these migratory monarchs are just going to be exterminated-- we won't have enough," McFarland said.

But efforts to protect butterflies here and in the Midwest and West have been helping. Despite the successes here, McFarland says our monarchs are only a small fraction of the butterflies that follow the southern winds to Mexico.

"We could have a good year and it still may not make much of a difference in Mexico. But hey, if we produce a great 10-15%, we'll take it, it's really great," he said.

So what can you do if you spot a butterfly hanging out on the milkweed in your backyard? There are two sites that track monarchs: https://journeynorth.org and Mission Monarch. Both of them allow you to put in your own observations to track the migrations.