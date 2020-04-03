Vermont seeking COVID medical help, even veterinarians

Vermont officials say they need volunteers with medical experience to help with the state's COVID-19 response. They even said they'd be willing to get help from veterinarians who could help treat human cases.

Acting Human Services Secretary Michael Smith says these are unprecedented times that require unprecedented solutions.

The state has already put out a call for volunteers with medical experience and other skills, but more are needed.

Hundreds of emergency hospital beds are being prepared for use as needed when the COVID-19 peak hits, expected later this month or in early May.

Smith says officials don't know how those sites will be staffed. He's urging volunteers to sign up at a state website. Click here for more information on how to sign up to help.

