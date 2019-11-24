Vermont sees record number of tick encounters this season

Hospitals in Vermont saw a record breaking number of tick-related visits this Fall.

A report by the Vermont Health Department shows that more patients went to the emergency room and urgent care between late September and now, due to tick encounters than any other time in the past decade.

State Health Veterinarian, Natalie Kwit, says by this time of year, Vermonters can usually stop worrying about tick bites. She urges that you still be cautious in the wintertime during warmer, dryer weather.

"Anytime you are out in the woods and it's favorable conditions, let's say temperatures above forty degrees and its not super-soaking wet out, you want to do a tick check when you get home," Kwit said.

Kwit says the record number of doctors visits doesn't prove the tick population is growing, just a sign they are becoming more active.