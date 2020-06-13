Vermont sees third weekend of protests calling for racial equality

Protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continued for the third consecutive weekend, this time from Colchester to Randolph.

Vermont students held a protest to support the movement, that brought more than 400 people to Colchester. The Peace and Justice Center says protesters gathered on Prim Road to join the ongoing national protests for racial justice taking place around the world.

Another rally organized by students was in Randolph, where more than 300 alumni and current high schoolers protested. Randolph Union High School graduate Brittney Malik believes that all systemic change starts in our hometowns.

"Coming to the community, coming to small towns and coming to the people who are actually doing and learning these things, that is where we start to move the needle,' she said.

Dana Decker, a racial justice teacher at the high school was one of many to show up, and praise the students effort.

"It's beautiful I'm super proud of all of the students here today," she said, "and I'm happy to be a part of this and I'm happy to support them."

Residents in town who came out to support protesters, like Heather Berry, whose family has lived in Randolph for years, says that they are in awe of how well the march was planned, and how peacefully the protest was conducted.

"I love that our young people can get people together in a peaceful way," she said, "and really discuss the issues and support one another that way."

Although it's a smaller Vermont town, organizers say that change starts at the local level.

"It's the whole system we're trying to tackle here," said Janea Hudson, another organizer who put on the event Saturday, "but we're taking baby steps starting here in Randolph."