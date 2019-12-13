Vermont settles lawsuit connected to high-profile kidnapping

The Vermont Department of Public Safety will pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the victim in a high-profile kidnapping and sexual assault case.

The settlement approved by a judge Thursday is in connection with the alleged January kidnapping of Celia Roessler, 23, and her 4-year-old son by Everett Simpson.

Police say Simpson escaped from an inpatient treatment Center in Bradford, stole a car, and kidnapped Roessler and her son at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. They say he then brought them to a hotel in Vermont where he sexually assaulted Roessler in front of her son.

WCAX News does not normally identify alleged victims of this type of crime but Roessler shared her story with us earlier this year.

In her lawsuit she argued that the Vermont State Police should have taken additional steps including seeking an arrest warrant the night Simpson escaped, issuing a "be on the lookout" alert for Simpson and issuing a news release informing the public about Simpson.

Under terms of the agreement, the victim will receive $300,000, and her son will receive $100,000. The state admitted no wrongdoing in reaching the settlement.

Criminal charges against Simpson related to the case are pending in both federal and state courts.